First edition Griffins comic book tells Griff’s origin story

A comic book has been created about the Grand Rapids Griffins, and it's all thanks to a local Griffins fan!

Artist Rob O'Neil talks about his inspiration behind the comic, and how he got involved in it.

O'Neil works as an artist by trade, and had helped the Griffins team with past projects. He heard that the Griffins spread the word that they wanted a comic book and asked local artists to submit their work and ideas.

With O'Neil's previous experience creating a lunch box design for the team, he decided to participate in the competition. The Griffins loved his idea, and soon enough he was on board!

However, when he asked the Griffins team what they wanted the comic book to be about, the team didn't have a clue. That's when O'Neil let his creative juices flow and tell the fascinating origin story about how Griff ended up being the Griffins' team mascot.

The books will be first given away at the Griffins matinee game on Wednesday at 11 a.m. After that, they'll be distributed through the Griffins Youth Foundation, Kids Club, hospital visits and community appearances.

For a compete Griffins schedule, go to griffinshockey.com.