‘He quit breathing in my arms:’ A look into RSV’s long-term effects

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. -- Respiratory syncytial virus is a common disease that acts like a common cold but can lead to serious problems, even death, in children. It's a topic we first introduced you to last week.

Now, FOX 17 is looking into the disease's long-term effects.

After our first report about Violet Elizabeth McConnell aired, e-mails flooded into our newsroom about other babies who caught RSV and are still suffering from the disease. Doctors say children with the greatest chance of severe RSV are babies born prematurely, children younger than two who were born with heart or lung disease, and children under 10 weeks old.

Payton Christoffersen was diagnosed with RSV just four weeks after birth. Looking back, his mom, Lyana, says he was acting kind of funny and looked kind of white.

Lyana says Payton's older brother caught the disease at school, passed it on to the middle brother, who then passed it on to Payton.

"Everyone thinks it’s just like the common cold and it’s not," Christoffersen said. "My thinking was it’s not that big of a deal. How are you going to keep a one-year-old away from his newborn brother?"

One night, Payton's brother kissed him good night. The next morning, Payton wasn't breathing. On his way to the hospital, Payton stopped breathing 32 times.

The spunky boy made it out alive, but his life isn't easy. His airways didn't form correctly, which means breathing will be a challenge for the rest of his life. He takes five different medications a day and has already undergone five surgeries. He's been on feeding tubes; he's been on thickening formulas; and he will be on a inhaler for the rest of his life.

That's why Lyana hopes others will realize RSV can be serious.

"If one of your older kids -- like in our situation -- has RSV, keep them away," Christoffersen said.

That brings us to the Christoffersen's most important family rule: making sure you always wash your hands.

"It is a big deal, it is a very very big deal," she said.

Experts advise you wash your hands, not kiss your children and to keep others away from your kids if you're sick.