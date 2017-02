Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When those home emergencies pop up, it's frustrating when you don't have an ice pack on hand. Take a look at how to make one from common ingredients and materials in your home.

Materials

Ziplock bags

5 cups of water

1 cup rubbing alcohol

Food coloring and sparkles (optional)

Mix all of these ingredients together in the Ziplock bag and put it in the freezer for a few hours. When you take it out, you'll have a flexible ice pack.