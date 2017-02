MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A teen was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights overnight.

Police say that they were called to the hospital at about 10:30pm, where the shooting victim was taken by a private vehicle. The victim died later in the night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:00pm in the 2300 block of Baker Street. They say that no one has been arrested, but they have several leads.

We’ll have more details when they become available.