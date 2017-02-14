Wyoming man pleads guilty in staged auto accident fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to mail fraud for being part of a staged car accident ring that operated in West Michigan for three years.

Yoisler Herrera-Enriquez, 31, faces up to 20 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that he is the fifth person to plead guilty in the ring. Three of the others were from Lansing and one was from Wyoming.

Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge say that the ring “operated a sophisticated fraud over several years” and caused “significant losses to numerous Michigan no-fault automobile insurance carriers and diverted limited local law enforcement resources from legitimate police work.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the ring operated three therapy clinics, Revive Therapy Center and HH Rehab Center in Wyoming and Renue Therapy Center in Lansing. They would recruit and pay cash to people to stage accidents and get police reports so that insurance claims would be opened. They would then get a physician who was also affiliated with the ring to sign a prescription for physical therapy. They would then get unneeded therapy sessions, which eventually would lead to false insurance claims. Herrera-Enriquez was a massage therapist at one of the locations.

Three more people are facing similar charges in the scheme. All three defendants are from Florida.