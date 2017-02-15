Former Calvin College safety officer faces charge for Thanksgiving weekend incident

Posted 2:51 PM, February 15, 2017, by
Lee Swafford

Lee Swafford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The former campus safety patrol supervisor at Calvin College has been charged with a misdemeanor over an incident back in November.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says that Lee Swafford is accused of one count of reckless use of a firearm.  If convicted of the misdemeanor, Swafford could be sentenced to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The prosecutor says that the Calvin College administration contacted Grand Rapids Police about the incident, which happened over Thanksgiving break on campus.  The incident involved Swafford and a non-student pedestrian who was walking across the campus at the time.  No shots were fired and no one was injured, but Calvin College did fire Swafford after the incident and notified police.

No other details of the incident were available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s