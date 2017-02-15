× Former Calvin College safety officer faces charge for Thanksgiving weekend incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The former campus safety patrol supervisor at Calvin College has been charged with a misdemeanor over an incident back in November.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says that Lee Swafford is accused of one count of reckless use of a firearm. If convicted of the misdemeanor, Swafford could be sentenced to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The prosecutor says that the Calvin College administration contacted Grand Rapids Police about the incident, which happened over Thanksgiving break on campus. The incident involved Swafford and a non-student pedestrian who was walking across the campus at the time. No shots were fired and no one was injured, but Calvin College did fire Swafford after the incident and notified police.

No other details of the incident were available.