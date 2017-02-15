Group donates blankets to GRPD to give out to kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A donation to the Grand Rapids Police Department will allow officers to help kids in need, while on the job.

The hand-crafted blankets, called Cop Cuddlers, were given to the department Tuesday morning. The 30 blankets were made by a group of people living in the River House Condos downtown.

The goal is to have officers hand them out to kids who are distressed, displaced or scared. Coordinators say they also want the kids to build a bond with the police officers in the community.