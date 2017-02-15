Ilitch visitation solicits accolades at Fox Theatre

DETROIT (AP) — People from all walks of life have streamed through the Fox Theatre to pay their respects to billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch at a public visitation.

The 87-year-old founder of the Little Caesars pizza empire and owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers died Friday.

Fifty-one-year Linnie Ryan of Detroit was among the visitors Wednesday. She says Ilitch helped motivate her to open her own business, a lawn service, when she was an usher at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill attended along with many current and former players. He says Ilitch was “one of the best owners in sports and a great person.”

Inside the theater that Ilitch restored, a video montage cycled through images from his hockey, baseball and business empires and family milestones.