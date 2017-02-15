Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home in Grand Rapids

Lindo Mexico, courtesy photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/WXMI) — Organizers in cities across the U.S. – including in West Michigan – are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday.

“A Day Without Immigrants” is meant to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and the country’s way of life. Actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, and Austin, Texas.

Some Hispanic businesses in the Grand Rapids area also plan on participating. Lindo Mexico in Wyoming wrote on Facebook Wednesday that their doors will be closed to join others across in country in solidarity.

An assistant manager with Lindo Mexico told FOX 17 that more than a dozen businesses will be closing their doors. Among them listed are:

The National Supermarket

Tamales Mary

Tacos El Cunado on Bridge, Burton, and Grandville

Los Comales Restaurant

Sin Fronteras

El Globo

34 St Mall

El Milagro

El Pollo Loco

Cancun Restaurant

7 Mares Restaurant

La Huasteca Restaurant

Pupuseria El Salvador

The protest comes in response to President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He has blamed high unemployment on immigration.

