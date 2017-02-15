Jackson, Leuer lead Pistons to 98-91 win over Mavericks

AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons reacts from the bench while playing the San Antonio Spurs at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. San Antonio won the game 103-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 22 points, Jon Leuer added 20 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-91 Wednesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points, Tobias Harris 13 and Ish Smith 10 for the Pistons, led by 27 at halftime before holding on for the win. Detroit outrebounded Dallas 56-36, led by Marcus Morris’ 13, Andre Drummond’s 11 and Aron Baynes’ 11.

Dirk Nowitzki had 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Mavericks rally. Dallas pulled within eight early in the fourth. Nowitzki also had 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 16 points, Seth Curry had 13 and Deron Williams 12.

The Pistons never trailed, taking a 10-0 lead to start the game, making 52.1 percent of their shots in the first half and leading 62-35 at the break.

 

