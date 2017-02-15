K9 units pose with narcotics seized in targeted bust of drug trafficking in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police in Three Rivers — including K9 Jake and K9 Django — have arrested two people and seized a large amount of narcotics as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

The initial operation took place early Tuesday morning, with officers specifically targeting an unnamed female fugitive. At approximately 4:45 a.m., officers observed a vehicle they had been surveilling enter a hotel parking lot on Broadway Ave. A second car from Indiana followed it into the parking lot.

Shortly after, officers stopped the second vehicle along US-131 after it had left the hotel. K9 Django was deployed to see if any narcotics were inside. Sure enough, Django sniffed out a positive hit. Officers arrested the male driver for CCW violations, possession of drug equipment, and traffic offenses. The driver provided information on which hotel room he had just visited.

Later in the morning, officers were drafting a search warrant to enter the room, but they observed a female subject get into an SUV and leave the hotel. When police attempted to stop her, she sped off, resulting in a pursuit.

The chase went into Cass County, where it ended when the suspect attempted to run into a wooded area to avoid capture. The suspect was identified as the female fugitive that was the target of their investigation.

K9 Jake was deployed to search the vehicle. Officers recovered two ounces of marijuana, fentanyl, and two pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $90,000.

Three Rivers Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, and the Constantine Police Department in this investigation.