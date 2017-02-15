No more strange and uncomfortable positions with Spectrum Health’s new X-ray machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you've needed an X-ray, you know there can be discomfort when you are required to hold unusual -- and many times, unnatural -- positions. Spectrum Health is hoping to change that with new state-of-the-art technology.

The machine literally moves around the patient, captures an image, while the patient doesn't do a thing. That means less risk and pain due to fewer transfers and re-positioning.

The tech is called the Siemens Multitom Rax, which stands for robotic advanced X-ray technology. Spectrum Health is only the fifth hospital in the entire nation to get their hands on this cutting edge equipment.

Spectrum staff has been using the equipment for a little more than a week now. The technical operations manager at the radiology department at Spectrum Health says the system is pretty remarkable and well worth the price tag of about three quarters of a million dollars.

"We think overall it will enhance patient care," Fleeger said. "We also believe that it’s a significant investment in our staff...we're excited about it."

Fleeger is hoping some 3D components will soon be added to this technology, such as weight bearing 3D imaging, which is similar to a CT scan, but with less radiation.