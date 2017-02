Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've been talking about the warmer weekend ahead for several days and it's on the way starting Friday.

An unseasonably warm air mass spreads into the Midwest and brings record warmth to many areas in the plains. Normally, we'd see very windy conditions when this kind of warm air spreads into the region in February, but it won't be too bad!

If you needed an excuse to take the Friday before Presidents Day weekend off, here's your very warm weekend forecast.