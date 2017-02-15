Trump: People will ‘love’ his tax reforms

(AP) – President Donald Trump has told the heads of several of the largest U.S. retailers — including Target, Best Buy and Gap — that people will “love” his planned tax reforms.

The president has provided scant details about his tax overhaul, but he assured retail CEOs Wednesday that tax rates would be lowered and simplified in a “massive” plan that “will be submitted in the not too distant future.”

“Other than H&R Block, I think people are going to love it,” the president said.

But during the public portion of the meeting, Trump provided no insight as to whether he still intends to levy a border tax on imports. Trump has threatened a border tax in order to protect U.S. factory jobs, but retailers have warned that it could cause higher prices for consumers.