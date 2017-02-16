88-year-old man reported missing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neuben White, 88, was reported missing Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

White was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Duthler Food Store, 1226 Madison Ave. SE after driving there with his wife. Police say he was supposed to wait for her in the parking lot, but he and the van he was driving were gone when she finished shopping.

According to a release, White suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

White is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a silver gray coat and khaki pants. The van he was driving is a burgundy 1999 Ford Windstar with a gray pinstripe. It has Michigan plate AWD640.

Police say White does not have a cell phone and does not know his home phone number.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.