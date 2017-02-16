Sick of making the same old thing over and over again for dinner? Ashleigh Evans stopped by to teach us how to make Baked Gnocchi with Cream Pomodoro sauce.
Ingredients
1 (16 ounce) package potato gnocchi
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
4 stems fresh flat leaf parsley
4 stems fresh oregano
4 stems fresh rosemary
4 stems fresh basil
1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon Red Gold® Tomato Paste
Salt and black pepper to taste
Pinch red pepper flakes
2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Whole Peeled Tomatoes, or 1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold® Whole Peeled Tomatoes
1/4 cup heavy cream
8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Fresh basil leaves torn for garnish.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400o F. Spray an oven safe dish, 8 inch round baking dish, with non-stick cooking spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add gnocchi and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Add olive oil to large saucepan over medium heat. Add parsley, oregano, rosemary and basil. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the herbs become crisp. Remove herbs and discard. Add shallots and cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes. Now add garlic and cook for an additional 1 minutes.; Stir in tomato paste, salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes, cooking about 30 minutes more. Crush tomatoes with your hands and add to saucepan along with the juice. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until slightly thicken. Remove from heat and stir in cream and gnocchi.
- Transfer half of mixture into prepared dish. Top with half of the cheese. Then add remaining sauce and top with remaining cheese. Place in oven and cook for 10 minutes. If you want to brown cheese, place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Allow baked gnocchi to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Then top with fresh basil leaves. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days
