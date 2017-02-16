× Fallen police officers to be honored at 5k event

DETROIT, Mich– Two fallen officers will be honored at a 5k run and bicycle ride this spring.

The PH1LL Foundation helps give financial support, scholarships and resources to single mothers.

During the organization’s event in April, organizers will be honoring Officer Patrick Hill and Sergeant Collin Rose.

Officer Hill was injured in the line of duty in April 2013 while trying to arrest a homicide suspect. He died from his injuries in October of that year. It was later determined that Officer Hill was accidentally shot by a fellow officer.

Sergeant Collin Rose, who was friend of the Hill family, was shot and killed on November 22, 2016. He was investigating car break-ins near the campus of Wayne State University when someone shot him in the head.

No arrests have been made in Sgt. Rose’s death. A reward of $105,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The PH1LL Foundation’s 5k and bicycle ride is set for April 1 along the Detroit Riverfront. Registration for the event is still open.