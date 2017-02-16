Forest Hills Central hockey team driven by lack of egos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's something every coach of a successful team will tell you, the team has a great work ethic. Forest Hills Central hockey is no exception.

"They work hard these guys give us everything they got there is no egos everyone buys into their role no one cares who scores who gets the assists" head ocah Kevin Zaschak said "they just want to win it's a joy to coach when you get a group of guys that want to win and not care about individual stats."

Perhaps no one on the team exemplifies that more than senior goaltender Drake Deering who was cut two years ago as a sophomore and was the third string last year. Now he splits time in net with Carl Mielcok and is unbeaten in twelve starts this year.

"Just hard work that's it," says Deering "never giving up I am always here I'm always putting in work that's what it is, it's just hard work."

You might say that the many of the Rangers wins this season have been hard work. Eleven of their nineteen w's have come by a single goal.

"It's amazing, there is not better feeling, we like to say we haven't accomplished anything yet because our end goal is winning a state championship and that is what we are going to focus one" said senior center Zak Currie.

To win a state championship FHC will likely have to go through the only team that has beat them this season, Flint Powers. The two to one loss to the Chargers on December ninth may just have catapulted the Rangers to where they are now.

"That game was kind of a learning game for us even though we lost it was a big game for us we learned a lot of things" Deering added.

But first thing is first, three games left in the regular season and then a loaded regional starting against rival East Grand Rapids who Central have beat twice already this year, each time by a single goal.