Golf courses open this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s hard to believe that we’re talking about golf in February (that doesn’t involve the golf show,) but that is certainly the case. While it may be a tad wet, with no snowpack, there are several places that are open for the weekend!

Here is a list of some of the golf courses that I’ve heard that are opening thus far:

Quail Ridge – Ada

L.E. Kaufman – Wyoming

Binder Park – Battle Creek

Moss Ridge – Ravenna

The Ravines – Saugatuck

Milham Park – Kalamazoo

Maple Hill – Grandville

Cedar Creek – Battle Creek

Macatawa Legends – Holland

Thornapple Pointe – Grandville

Green Valley – Sturgis

The Mines – Grand Rapids

If you hear of any other courses, feel free to contact me on Twitter or Facebook and I’ll update the article as more come in.