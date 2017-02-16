Golf courses open this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s hard to believe that we’re talking about golf in February (that doesn’t involve the golf show,) but that is certainly the case. While it may be a tad wet, with no snowpack, there are several places that are open for the weekend!
Here is a list of some of the golf courses that I’ve heard that are opening thus far:
Quail Ridge – Ada
L.E. Kaufman – Wyoming
Binder Park – Battle Creek
Moss Ridge – Ravenna
The Ravines – Saugatuck
Milham Park – Kalamazoo
Maple Hill – Grandville
Cedar Creek – Battle Creek
Macatawa Legends – Holland
Thornapple Pointe – Grandville
Green Valley – Sturgis
The Mines – Grand Rapids
If you hear of any other courses, feel free to contact me on Twitter or Facebook and I’ll update the article as more come in.
1 Comment
Tim Milton
Saskatoon in Alto