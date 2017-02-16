Gun Lake Winterfest provides winter fun for all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow may be gone for now, but that's not stopping the Middleville community from taking part in Gun Lake Winterfest!

Winterfest is a great way to spend time with family and enjoy the Michigan weather, all while making great memories along the way!

Gun Lake Winterfest is happening at Yankee Springs State Park on Saturday, February 18 starting at 10 a.m.

Here's a list of events happening that day:

For more information on these events, visit gunlakewinterfest.com.