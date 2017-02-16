Kalamazoo schools to fight back on closure threat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Board of Education has authorized the superintendent to take legal action against the state of Michigan’s School Reform Office over the agency’s threat to close two Kalamazoo schools.

The board gave Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice the authorization Wednesday night.

The agency threatened closure of 38 underperforming schools across the state including the Washington Writing Academy and Woodward School for Research and Technology in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County Commissioners also wrote a letter to the state in protest last week.

The district is holding a press conference later this afternoon. We’ll have updates of FOX 17 News starting at 4:00pm.