Man, 78, dies in Newaygo Co. crash

Posted 9:33 PM, February 16, 2017, by

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 78-year-old man died Thursday in a rollover crash in Newaygo County.

The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at Gordon Avenue and 40th Street in Sherman Township.  Police say Richard White Sellers of Newaygo was driving west on 40th when he lost control of his vehicle while turning at Gordon.

Sellers’ vehicle rolled and went into a field, according to a release.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

