Mercy Health offers free heart screenings for high school students

Heart problems can happen at any age, which is why Mercy Health is offering free heart screenings to students all across West Michigan.

Mercy Health Student Heart Screenings work to identify pre-existing heart conditions that could increase the risk of health complications, or even death, for a student that's involved in sports or any other vigorous physical activity.

The screenings are a simple, five-step process to figure out each student's risk of heart complications. Each screening takes about 15 minutes and are completely painless.

Screenings are free and available to all high school students in the West Michigan area.

In order for students to participate in these free screenings students must been in 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade, or entering 9th grade in the fall of 2017. Parents must give their consent in order to receive a screening.

Heart screenings will be held at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in the Youngberg Auditorium from 6-9 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Mercy Health will be able to screen up to 180 students for each session, so be sure to register at www.mercyhealth.com/studentheart.