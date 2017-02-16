× Pastor heading to trial for child sex crimes

KENTWOOD, Mich– A local pastor has been ordered to stand trial after police say he tried to arrange a meeting with a child for sexual purposes.

On Thursday, David Robert Diehl was bound over to circuit court on charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. A trial date still hasn’t been set.

Investigators say they began looking into Diehl back in November 2016, when a chat took place between him and some of their undercover detectives, discussing activities and meeting arrangements.

At the time of his arrest, Diel was a pastor at Church on Fire in Grand Rapids. However, his photo is no longer on the website.