Thousands march in Day Without Immigrants demonstration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Thousands of people marched through downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening as part of the nationwide Day Without Immigrants demonstration.

It comes after a number of several businesses closed for the day. In fact, Grand Rapids Public Schools was forced to use a snow day on Thursday due to so many students being absent.

The idea behind the demonstrations is to show what America would look like without the contribution of immigrants.

Thursday’s demonstrations come following President Trump’s pledge to increase deportations of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border and ban people from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the United States.

The protests came on the same day that President Trump held a news conference discussing a number of topics including Fake News, U.S. relations with Russia as well as plans to unveil a new Executive Order next week which will likely replace the last order on immigration that’s been held up by federal courts.