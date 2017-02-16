Truck of missing Oceana Co. man found

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. – The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says that the truck of a missing man has been found, but still no signs of the man.

Ryan Walsworth, 50, was reported missing by family on Monday and on Tuesday, the department issued a missing person’s notice, including a description of the pickup truck.

Ryan Walsworth - Oceana County Sheriff's Office

Lt. Craig Mast says that on Tuesay, a resident called officers about seeing the truck parked on Montgomery Boulevard in Summit Township.  It had been at the location since Monday.  The road runs along Lake Michigan.

A U.S Coast Guard helicopter with thermal imaging equipment has been searching the shoreline and dunes, along with family and friends on the ground. A volunteer pilot has also assisted in the search.

Mast says that he is fearful that Walsworth went into Lake Michigan.  He says that the department has since learned that Walsworth had been dealing with some issues with depression.

Foul play is not suspected.

