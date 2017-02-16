Woman’s dying wish to pet a horse comes true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- It's a wish that came true for an 87-year-old woman: she's battling cancer and all she wanted was to pet a horse.

Phyllis Ryerson grew up loving horses. She says when she married her husband and moved to a farm, that's when life really began. Ryerson says it's the simple things in life that make her feel alive, for her it's horses.

She was recently diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer, and is now living day-to-day with the help of Emmanuel Hospice.

"Our theory is not so much the dying process but it's, 'how do you want to live?'" said Dana Rittenberg, an RN case manager with the hospice center.

Rittenberg asked Phyllis what they could do to make her more comfortable at this stage in life, and her request was to simply pet a horse.

"I would be terribly disappointed if I hadn't been able to come, but she made a lot of it possible," said Ryerson.

It was an emotional visit. Ryerson was brought to the Equine Assisted Development of the Great Lakes in Kentwood, giving her time to pet, brush and love on each horse in the barn.

"It's a very comforting thing to know that I'm at the end of a long and wonderful life," said Ryerson. "I'm very comfortable with the decisions that have been made."

Another wish coming true for Ryerson, tickets to see The Sound of Music in downtown Grand Rapids. Grateful for the experiences, she thanked everyone involved in making her dreams come true.