Wyoming officer impaled on his feet speaks about injury

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming police officer will spend the next few weeks on crutches after a gruesome injury he suffered while investigating a break-in.

Officer Dustin Cook was one of a response team to a call at a marijuana grow facility on Clay Avenue on Sunday. He and his partner were able to quickly apprehend two suspects, Tyquin Hassel and Demitris Sims. But as the officers completed a sweep of the area, Cook climbed a fence that was surrounding the building to check the yard. He landed on a plywood board that was covered in leaves and had about 100 three and a half inch screws sticking out of it. It was a trap the owner had allegedly set for thieves.

Cook suffered three puncture wounds, a split tendon and a cut on his right heel.

There is no law against placing the trap, but police say they owner had a fully functional alarm system, so they don’t know why he felt he needed it.

The owner will not face any charges for the trap, but police say he did have more marijuana plants than the law allows and he could face charges for that.