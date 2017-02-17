Exercise class participants hold each other accountable at Lakeshore Fitness Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the best ways to make sure you get to the gym is by having someone hold you accountable to go. At Lakeshore Fitness Center at Muskegon Community College, they have a big array of group exercise programs that are popular for the whole family!

Lakeshore Fitness Center has 85 group exercise classes per week starting at 6 a.m. and go all the way until after 7 p.m. With classes ranging from gentle yoga to high intensity training, there's a class for everyone to enjoy.

The exercise classes aren't just for adults, Lakeshore Fitness Center also has fitness classes where the kids can participate like swimming and Zumba.

Trainers and employees at Lakeshore Fitness Center know how important accountability can be when exercising. They find that when people commit to any type of group exercise, they come in more often and more consistently. Also, they same people tend to take the same classes, so everyone in the class gets to know each other and make sure they show up to class.

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on their programs and hours, call (231) 722-9322.