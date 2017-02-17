It’s official: Deteriorating concrete on M-6 to be replaced this year

Posted 11:26 AM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, February 17, 2017

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three miles of crumbling concrete on M-6 will be replaced this year, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday. The exact dates of construction were not announced any more specific than sometime mid- to late-summer.

Replacement of the troublesome pavement was originally scheduled to take place in 2018, but the deterioration of concrete joints, where most of the damage is occurring appears to be accelerating, despite regular efforts to repair the joints even during the winter. Crews have been out on the highway on a regular basis whenever weather allows.

The project, spanning three miles of M-6 from I-196 to Wilson Avenue, is expected to cost around $9.7 million.

