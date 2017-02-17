× Lt. Gov. Calley leading Michigan businesses on trade opportunities to Mexico

LANSING Mich. — Lt. Governor Brian Calley is spearheading an effort to increase trade opportunities with Mexico. Many of the companies included are from West Michigan.

From February 19th to February 22nd Calley will will meet with automotive and aerospace companies in Queretaro Mexico to discuss a trade mission, according to a press release from Lieutenant Gov. Calley’s office.

“We are on quite a roll with so many new investments made and jobs created in recent years,” Calley said. “We will use this opportunity to capitalize on that momentum, tell the Michigan comeback story and attract even more investment and jobs.”

Officials say the companies will meet with prospective partners, distributors and buyers to increase export opportunities from Michigan to Mexico.

A list of participating companies are listed below: