Lt. Gov. Calley leading Michigan businesses on trade opportunities to Mexico
LANSING Mich. — Lt. Governor Brian Calley is spearheading an effort to increase trade opportunities with Mexico. Many of the companies included are from West Michigan.
From February 19th to February 22nd Calley will will meet with automotive and aerospace companies in Queretaro Mexico to discuss a trade mission, according to a press release from Lieutenant Gov. Calley’s office.
“We are on quite a roll with so many new investments made and jobs created in recent years,” Calley said. “We will use this opportunity to capitalize on that momentum, tell the Michigan comeback story and attract even more investment and jobs.”
Officials say the companies will meet with prospective partners, distributors and buyers to increase export opportunities from Michigan to Mexico.
A list of participating companies are listed below:
- AFC-Holcroft (Wixom) – Manufacturer of industrial furnace equipment
- AMBE Engineering, LLC (Northville) – Manufacturer of electrical and chassis components; also has experience with casting, mold injection, and forging
- Automated Logistics Systems (Jackson) – Provider of freight and logistics services
- Burr Oak Tool Inc. (Sturgis) – Supplier of machinery, tools and expertise to manufacturers of heat exchanges and the tube processing industry
- Chrysan Industries (Plymouth) – Global manufacturer of automotive lubricants and specialty chemicals
- Duggan MFG (Shelby Township) – ISO certified inspection and weld validation lab
- Extol (Zeeland) – Provider of plastics products
- Gehring (Farmington Hills) – Leader in advanced honing technology and offers a full-service machine tool operation
- Hatch Stamping (Chelsea) – World leaders in the manufacture of metal stamping and high engineering assemblies for the automotive industry
- Haviland Products Company (Grand Rapids) – Supplier of commodity chemistry, surface finishing and specialty chemistry, and contract manufacturing
- KC Jones Plating Co. (Warren) – Provider of metal finishing
- Kingsford Broach and Tool Inc. (Kingsford) – Manufacturer of full-service drills and tools
- Koops (Holland) – Provider of factory automation systems
- MIC Customs Solutions (Southfield) – Provider of customs and trade compliance software solutions
- Paskon (Southfield) – Provider of technology solutions
- Peterson Spring (Southfield) – Supplier of engineered metal products
- RSVP International (Kalamazoo) – Provider of logistics solutions
- Robovent (Sterling Heights) – Provider of environmental and air quality equipment
- Superior Business Solutions (Kalamazoo) – Provider of business solutions for telecommunications companies
- Transmatic (Holland) – Manufacturer of stamped metal parts
- Viking Products Inc. (Grand Rapids) – Manufacturer of cold formed parts, tubular components, large castings and more