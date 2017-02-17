Lt. Gov. Calley leading Michigan businesses on trade opportunities to Mexico

Posted 4:34 PM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 17, 2017
Photo from Brian Calley instagram - from Flint meeting

Photo from Brian Calley instagram - from Flint meeting

LANSING Mich. — Lt. Governor Brian Calley is spearheading an effort to increase trade opportunities with Mexico.  Many of the companies included are from West Michigan.

From February 19th to February 22nd Calley will will meet with automotive and aerospace companies in  Queretaro Mexico to discuss a trade mission, according to a press release from Lieutenant Gov. Calley’s  office.

“We are on quite a roll with so many new investments made and jobs created in recent years,” Calley said. “We will use this opportunity to capitalize on that momentum, tell the Michigan comeback story and attract even more investment and jobs.”

Officials say the companies will meet with prospective partners, distributors and buyers to increase export opportunities from Michigan to Mexico.

A list of participating companies are listed below:

  1. AFC-Holcroft (Wixom) – Manufacturer of industrial furnace equipment
  2. AMBE Engineering, LLC (Northville) – Manufacturer of electrical and chassis components; also has experience with casting, mold injection, and forging
  3. Automated Logistics Systems (Jackson) – Provider of freight and logistics services
  4. Burr Oak Tool Inc. (Sturgis) – Supplier of machinery, tools and expertise to manufacturers of heat exchanges and the tube processing industry
  5. Chrysan Industries (Plymouth) – Global manufacturer of automotive lubricants and specialty chemicals
  6. Duggan MFG (Shelby Township) – ISO certified inspection and weld validation lab
  7. Extol (Zeeland) – Provider of plastics products
  8. Gehring (Farmington Hills) – Leader in advanced honing technology and offers a full-service machine tool operation
  9. Hatch Stamping (Chelsea) – World leaders in the manufacture of metal stamping and high engineering assemblies for the automotive industry
  10. Haviland Products Company (Grand Rapids) – Supplier of commodity chemistry, surface finishing and specialty chemistry, and contract manufacturing
  11. KC Jones Plating Co. (Warren) – Provider of metal finishing
  12. Kingsford Broach and Tool Inc. (Kingsford) – Manufacturer of full-service drills and tools
  13. Koops (Holland) – Provider of factory automation systems
  14. MIC Customs Solutions (Southfield) – Provider of customs and trade compliance software solutions
  15. Paskon (Southfield) – Provider of technology solutions
  16. Peterson Spring (Southfield) – Supplier of engineered metal products
  17. RSVP International (Kalamazoo) – Provider of logistics solutions
  18. Robovent (Sterling Heights) – Provider of environmental and air quality equipment
  19. Superior Business Solutions (Kalamazoo) – Provider of business solutions for telecommunications companies
  20. Transmatic (Holland) – Manufacturer of stamped metal parts
  21. Viking Products Inc. (Grand Rapids) – Manufacturer of cold formed parts, tubular components, large castings and more

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s