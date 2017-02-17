× Michigan Department of Treasury warns of scam to unlock tax software accounts

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning tax professionals of a new scam impersonating software providers.

On Friday officials said the scam comes in the form of an email with the subject line, ‘Access Locked.’It notifies victims that their access to the tax preparation software was “suspended due to errors in your security details,” according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Treasury. The link takes the victim to a fake web page and asks them to enter a username and password. Officials warn never to do this because it’s providing a way for cyber criminals to access information from the tax person and steal client information.

Scams can increase during tax time and it also serves as a good reminder to never open a message from a suspicious address.

Below the Michigan Department of Treasury offers ways to those who might suspect a scam:

1. Use “Save As” to save the scam. Under “save as type” in the drop down menu, select “plain text” and save to your desk top. Do not click on any links.

2. Open a new email and attach this saved email as a file

3. Send your new email containing the attachment your tax software provider, as well as copy Phishing@IRS.gov.

Tax professionals can review additional tips to protect clients and themselves on the Protect Your Clients, Protect Yourself website at IRS.gov.