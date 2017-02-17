KENT CITY, Mich.--- Morley Stanwood and Kent City entered the night tied for first place in the Central States Silver conference. This one came right down to the buzzer and Morley Stanwood's Tyler Dard knocked down the game winning free throw to give the Mohawks at least a share of the conference championship.
Morley Stanwood earns a share of Central States Silver conference championship
