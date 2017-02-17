× RV warehouse and motor homes destroyed in massive fire

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A massive warehouse fire at a local RV business destroyed the building as well as two motor homes inside late Thursday night.

The fire happened at Cloverleaf RV in Schoolcraft Township at approximately 10:00 p.m. A passerby had called to report flames were shooting out of the roof of a warehouse.

When crews arrived, the warehouse was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple departments were called out to assist due to the size of the fire.

Firefighters were able to save some of the campers and RVs that were outside of the warehouse, but two motor homes and a fifth wheel that were inside the structure were destroyed in the blaze. The building is also a total loss.

There is no word yet on a cause.