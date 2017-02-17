Todd’s Weekend Adventures: No Snow? No Problem.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow may be gone, but that's not stopping lots of events in West Michigan from having their fun.

Brent Steffensen Meet-and-Greet

American Ninja Warrior Brent Steffensen will be at Air Time Grand Rapids for a meet and greet on Saturday! He's best known for having the fourth fastest time for the first stage in American Ninja Warrior. He'll show off his skills on the ninja course, and you can even challenge him to see if you can beat his record time. He'll be at Air Time Grand Rapids at 12:30 p.m.

Gun Lake Winterfest

Enjoy the winter fun without the snow at the Gun Lake Winterfest!

There will be fun events like the Gun Lake Fun Run, a Fireman's Breakfast, chili cook-off, the Winterfest Dance, and more for the whole family to enjoy! The event will take place at Yankee Springs State Park starting at 10 a.m.

Daddy Daughter Downhill

Here's a special event designed just for dads and daughters this weekend at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The Daddy Daughter Downhill is three hours of snow tubing, complete with hot chocolate and snacks. Plus, each daughter will receive a take home a gift. If you know of a dad with a daughter, or that's you, you can register for the event at daddydaughtertime.org. Daddy Daughter Downhill is happening Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $20 per person.