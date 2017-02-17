× Update: 65-year-old woman killed in crash after failing to stop at stop sign

SPARTA, Mich. — Police have identified the victim who was killed in a car crash in Kent County on Thursday evening.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fruit Ridge Ave NW and 15 Mile Rd NW in Sparta Township. According to police, Deborah Dexter, 65, was driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee east on 15 Mile Rd when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Dexter, who was from Newaygo, was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, as well as a juvenile passenger, suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash.