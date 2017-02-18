× California braces for more rain after storms kill 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — Northern California is bracing for an onslaught of rain beginning late Saturday as the southern part of the state dries out and assesses damage from downpours that left at least two people dead.

The rain headed for Northern California could pose a threat to Oroville Dam, where rising water levels may test the limits of its damaged spillway.

Storms are due to start overnight Saturday and linger through Monday, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. Some areas may get up to 10 inches.

Driving rain could dramatically reduce visibility, Chinchar warned.

In the meantime, power is still out and cars still submerged across Southern California, which experienced one of the most drenching storms to hit the region in recent years.

More than 131,000 customers lost power Friday night and Saturday, officials said. Sinkholes, localized floods, and downed trees and power lines also were reported.