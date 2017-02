Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Fans of the hit show American Ninja Warrior will get a can’t-miss opportunity this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Brent Steffensen, stuntman, gymnast, free walker and 2017 ANW champion will be at Airtime GR today from 12:30 – 7 p.m.

Get a chance to talk with Brent and see if you can beat his time on the obstacle course! For more information on today’s event, click here.