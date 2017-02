Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich - It's an alcohol that was banned for years in the U.S., but now Bier Distillery is releasing it's very own absinthe.

Bier Distillery Owner, Joel Bierling, shows the FOX 17 morning crew how they make their signature cocktail, that's part science part drinking.

You can visit them at 5295 West River Dr NE #100.

