GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's Beer Month in Grand Rapids and that means 50 different restaurants in the area are creating specialty dishes just for the event.

Cork Wine and Grille is one of the many local spots participating.

Chef's are challenged to create a few dishes either made with local craft beer or to be paired with beer.

Cork Wine and Grille is dishing up Duck Tortellini as well as a house-made hummus.

