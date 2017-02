Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich.-- A local business caught fire late Saturday night.

Firefighters in Ottawa county were dispatched to Homestead Timbers, a log home and cabin building supplier on the 14,000 block of 16th Ave.

The call came in around 11:40 p.m.

The fire burned for just under two hours before it was put out.

No word on the extent of the damages, and no injuries have been reported at this time.