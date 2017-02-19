‘The Cinderella Project’ helps hundreds of girls dress for prom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hundreds of girls walked away with free prom dresses during the 11th annual Cinderella Project in Kalamazoo Saturday.

The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan in Kalamazoo hosted the event as the girls said yes to the dress.

The Cinderella Project helps girls who can’t afford to attend prom, do just that.

More than 2,600 dresses were available from size 0-30 ready for girls to try on and take home along with accessories and shoes without charge.

People can donate dresses all year long to The Cinderella Project at Memories Bridal and Evening Wear.

