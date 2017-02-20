Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo provides assistance to homeless and others in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homelessness is more than just a begging man or woman on the streets, it also includes hundreds or children with their families.

Members from Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo discuss how they help people in need, and how the community can get involved.

CCDoK has a wide variety of programs that help the homeless, pregnant women and parenting women in crisis, seniors, and the mobility impaired. They serve anyone in need across southwest Michigan and look for any reason to say "yes" to helping members of their community.

All the services CCDoK provides are free to anyone that needs them. CCDoK focuses on the dignity of each person they serve, working with them to make sure they achieve self-sufficiency.

CCDoK is always accepting donations so they are able to help those in need. One of the ways the community can help with their mission is by donating either money or material items. A complete list of donation items can be found here.

For more information on their mission or how you can get involved with Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo, visit CCKOD.org.