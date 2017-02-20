Create the perfect playlist with these music apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all love our music, but there are days we struggle to find that one song that's stuck in our head or tickets to our favorite bands and singers. Fortunately, there's always an app for that! Here's some music apps that will help complete your perfect playlist.

Shazam

Do your find yourself listening to a new song you really like, but don't know the name or the artist? Just pull out your phone and open Shazam! Tap the microphone button while your song is playing, and it'll find the song you're looking for in a matter of seconds.

Shazam can help you find more than just music, it can also give you access to thousands of video clips, song lyrics, related tracks, and streaming services.

When you find the song you're looking for, Shazam lets you add it to Spotify, Pandora, or buy it on Google Music.

BandsInTown

Maybe you're in the mood to listen to some live music? Easily buy tickets for your favorite artists and find local concert information with BandsInTown.

BandsInTown lets you track your favorite artists, and receive alerts whenever they come to a town or city near you. When you RSVP to a concert the event automatically syncs with your calendar, so you'll never miss another live show.

BandsInTown also scans your music library to learn what kind of music you like and recommends artists to track through the app. It's a great way to discover new band that are coming to your side of town.

iHeart Radio

Out of town and want to listen to your favorite radio station? Open the iHeartRadio app, and you'll be able to listen to your favorite West Michigan stations wherever you are.

With over 2,000 stations nationwide to choose from, you can stream your favorite live radio shows and music from your phone. Plus with a catalog of 24 million songs and 830,000 artists, you can create custom stations based on your music tastes.

On-demand podcasts that feature episodes from everything in news, sports, and entertainment are also available.