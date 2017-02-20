Family surprised with handicap accessible van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - "Congrats Dean family, this is your van!"

That's what was written on a banner for a family in need of a handicap accessible van for their 9-year-old boy named Tommy.

Thanks to the helping hands at Lori's Voice, a local non-profit helping families with special needs, they've surprised yet another family with a new lift van. Lori Hastings, founder of Lori's Voice, has helped more than 200 families since 2012. She and her husband Dave chose the Dean family out of a lineup of 10 families currently raising money for a van.

"I couldn't believe it," Amy Dean said after she was surprised with the van. "I had to read the sign twice and then I realized, 'Oh my gosh, they're giving us a van.'"

For the better part of a year, Amy and her husband Troy have been raising money for their son Tommy, desperately in need of a handicap accessible van. Monday, the Deans thought they were coming to Clock Conversions off Clay Avenue to spread the word about their fundraising efforts. Instead, they drove home with a new van.

"There is no more fundraising guys, this is yours and here are your keys," Hastings said.

The van was anonymously donated to Lori's Voice before it was given to the Deans. Tommy is living with Cerebral Palsy and is prone to serious seizures which are difficult when going out.

"It takes a lot of planning, even if it’s a simple thing like going out to ice cream," Amy Dean said. "Lately he's been getting very big, so it's been hard to get him in-and-out of the van."

Living life from a wheelchair as well, Hastings knows the difficulties associated with Tommy's life.

"I know firsthand what it's like to have my independence with a van so I take this personal."

The Deans are still raising money for house modifications for Tommy's needs. You can find out more about their needs by heading to their Gofundme page.