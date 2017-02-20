Mary Jo Nye: Library is a lasting legacy for Kalamazoo shooting victim

Posted 5:27 PM, February 20, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A room at Calhoun Community High School has been transformed into a library to honor a beloved teacher who was killed in the Kalamazoo mass shooting.

"Her goal was to help kids who didn't even think they could read believe that they were readers and they could do it.  She was amazing like that," school director Tim Allard said of Mary Jo Nye.

Nye was one of six people killed Feb. 20, 2016 in a shooting spree in Kalamazoo.

Allard said Nye spent her life helping teenagers and adults fall in love with reading, so the school decided to complete the dream she started of creating a library for students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s