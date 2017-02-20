× Meijer Gardens announces first batch of performers for Summer Concert Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has announced the first batch of shows confirmed for the upcoming 2017 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series.

On Monday morning, Meijer Gardens revealed St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Four Voices featuring Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls; and JETHRO TULL by Ian Anderson will be performing this summer. The complete 30-show lineup will be announced in April.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to purchase tickets during a members-only presale, April 29 through May 12. During the pre-sale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket. To join or renew before April 29, visit MeijerGardens.org/Membership.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13.