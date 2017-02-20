One Year Later: Kalamazoo community pays tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- One year ago was one of the darker days the city of Kalamazoo has ever seen. People gathered at the Wings Event Center Monday night to commemorate the lives lost and the survivors.

Many speakers referred to the community as a family who helped raise those up who needed it most during a time of tragedy.

Laurie Smith lost her 17-year-old son Tyler and her husband Rich. They were shot while looking at trucks at a dealership.

"I am a different person. I am not the same person. I don't know what my purpose is anymore because I don't have half of my family anymore," said Laurie.

Laurie struggles to learn how to live without her son and husband. just like the other victims' families who are readjusting to life. But she's thankful for her "new family" - the Kalamazoo community.

Dorothy Brown two sons got up to talk about their mothers' kind and loving personality. Also, Barbara Hawthorne's niece and nephew talked about their aunt who was more like a second mother to them.

"There are lots of people here that I didn't know before a year ago today, some of whom I have grown very close with. I would not be here today without any of you. And I want to thank you for that," said Laurie.

From the leaders of our state like Governor Snyder, State Senator Margaret O'Brian to local leaders like Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell, and Sheriff Richard Fuller, who joined the community members and families of victims and survivors to remember lives that were lost, and those who still cope with injuries they suffered that night.

"So I started thinking about what I was going to do and I knew I wanted to give back to a community because I have learned one thing and I already knew this, true joy comes from giving to others," said Smith.

Laurie revealed how they were going to tell everyone' story and keep their memories alive.

"What better way to carry on not only my husband and son, but all the other victims and survivors -- carry on who they are," said Laurie.

Plans for a memorial were unveiled Monday, but it isn't a bench, plaque or a statue, instead, it's a place people can go with lots of personal details and touches to commemorate each victim and survivor. An elaborate park with four soccer fields, something that was a big part of Tyler's life. It will also have a park, a memorial for the first responders, a barn, and personalized panels that each family can help design for their loved one.

"I think my heart will beat again, because I am excited about continuing the legacies of my husband and son," said Laurie.

The location and finish date for this park is still to be determined. If you would like to help head to their website foreverstrongfoundation.org.