Police investigating after woman found dead in hot tub near Mount Pleasant

Posted 12:01 PM, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:11PM, February 20, 2017
police crime scene tape close-up

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich.– Police in Isabella County are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was reportedly found dead face down in a hot tub at a Baymont Inn.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Pickard Road just before 8 a.m Monday near Mount Pleasant, according to a press release from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and they’re calling her death suspicious.

The woman’s name has not been released.

