School budget: more for at-risk, less for cyber/private kids

Posted 5:35 AM, February 20, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Faced with discouraging test scores, Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a shift so much more state money is spent on academically at-risk students and less goes toward educating private and home-schooled students or those attending online charter schools.

He also wants to continue closing the gap between Michigan’s lower- and higher-funded districts — to $668 per pupil.

Snyder’s plan would increase overall spending by 1 percent and hike basic per-student aid by between $50 and $100.

It is largely being embraced by traditional school interests. But Republicans who control the Legislature and school-choice advocates oppose some facets, and negotiations will shape just how much each district can expect for next school year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s